MOSCOW Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, needs to be recapitalized in order to fund housebuilding projects, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, according to RIA news agency.

"We have to decide about capitalization, the question only is in which form and how," RIA quoted Medvedev saying.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Megan Davies, editing by Katya Golubkova)