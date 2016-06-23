Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
TASHKENT Russia's troubled state development bank VEB may need 260 billion roubles ($4.06 billion) from the state budget in 2017 to repay foreign debts, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev told journalists on Thursday.
Ulyukaev said the state money would not solve the bank's problems with capital. He also said he did not rule out VEB selling Gazprom's ADRs back to the Russian gas producer.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.