Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov speaks during a news conference, dedicated to addressing issues in the upcoming Moscow mayoral elections, in Moscow June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Onexim, the holding company of Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, is interested in buying Russian newspaper Vedomosti, the paper reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

Onexim had sent a letter to Citibank, which is seeking buyers on behalf of Finnish media company Sanoma, expressing interest in buying Vedomosti, the paper and Russian agency Prime reported.

Sanoma owns around a third of Vedomosti, which it co-publishes via its Russian subsidiary Sanoma Independent Media alongside Pearson's Financial Times and News Corp's Wall Street Journal.

Sanoma said in October it had put its operations in Russia,

central and eastern Europe, and Belgium, under review, as it announced plans to axe 32 of its 250 magazine titles and up to 570 jobs.

Prokhorov, owner of U.S. basketball team the Brooklyn Nets, ran unsuccessfully against Vladimir Putin in the last presidential vote.

Sanoma, Onexim and Sanoma's Russian unit declined comment. Citi, Vedomosti, Pearson and News Corp were not immediately available for comment.

