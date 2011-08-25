MOSCOW Russia's biggest supermarket chain X5 (PJPq.L) posted a $73 million net profit for the second quarter, below a Reuters forecast of $82 million, and said sales had suffered due to the integration of new purchase Kopeika.

The company, more than 50 percent owned by Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said net profit rose 195 percent in the period due to its expansion via both the Kopeika acquisition in December and new stores.

Its margin came at 7.1 percent, slightly below expectations of 7.2 percent, due to a disruption of sales caused by integrating and rebranding the Kopeika stores, the company said.

"EBITDA performance was weighed down this quarter as we took lower sales from Kopeika stores during the integration and rebranding process, resulting in lower operating margin," Finance Director Kieran Balfe said in a statement.

X5 said last month weak demand was likely to typify summer trading before picking up in Q4.

Arch rival Magnit (MGNT.MM), which also missed expectations for Q2 net profit on Wednesday, was forced to trim its sales forecast for the full year to 46-48 percent from 49 percent following a sluggish July.

Both X5 and Magnit are in the thick of a breakneck store opening plan to try to take advantage of a recovery in Russian consumer spending.

(Reporting by John Bowker, Editing by Melissa Akin)