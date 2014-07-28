Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MOSCOW Russia will appeal a decision of the Hague court that ruled on Monday that Moscow must pay a group of shareholders in now-defunct oil giant Yukos $50 billion for expropriating its assets, the Russian Finance Ministry said in a statement.
"The Russian Federation drew attention to ... serious flaws in the decision of the arbitration court," the Finance Ministry said.
"The Russian Federation will challenge the arbitration court's decisions in the courts of the Netherlands."
The ministry called the ruling "politically biased."
(This story has been corrected to show that Russia has to pay $50 billion, not $51 billion)
(Reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Thomas Grove/Ruth Pitchford)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.