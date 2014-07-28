Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MOSCOW The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg is expected on Thursday to announce a decision on Yukos' multi-billion dollar claim against Russia, ruling on 'just satisfaction' or compensation, a Yukos spokeswoman said.
Yukos’ application in the ECHR, which is on behalf of all Yukos shareholders, is separate from the claim made by the GML group of shareholders in the Hague.
The case in the ECHR argued that Yukos was unlawfully deprived of its possessions by the imposition of bogus taxes and a sham auction of its main asset.
An interim ruling by the ECHR in 2011 found partly in favor of the Russian Federation but invited a claim for 'just satisfaction' from Yukos.
(Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.