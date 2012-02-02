LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Sony Pictures Classics has picked up North American, Latin American and Eastern European rights to Jacques Audiard's "Rust and Bone," the company said Wednesday.

The French director is best known for his Oscar-nominated film "A Prophet." Billed as a romance, the film also has some star-wattage. Marion Cotillard, who picked up a Best Actress Academy Award for "La Vie En Rose," will star in the romantic film.

Matthias Schoenarts ("Bullhead") will co-star. The film was co-written by Audiard and Thomas Bidegain and adapted from short story collection by Craig Davidson.

"Rust and Bone" recently wrapped production. Sony Pictures Classics purchased the rights from Hengameh Panahi of Celluloid Dreams for an undisclosed figure.

The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)