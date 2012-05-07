DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's No.2 utility, is in advanced talks to sell its minority stake in water utility Berlinwasser Holding, which it is trying to divest as part of its multi-billion euro disposal program.

"We are in good talks. Talks are at an advanced stage," said an RWE spokeswoman, declining to give further information.

German mass-circulation paper Bild reported on Monday, citing no sources, that RWE was selling its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser to the state of Berlin for 618 million euros ($806 million).

French utility Veolia (VIE.PA) also holds 24.95 percent, while the state of Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent.

RWE said last year it aimed to sell the stake to the city of Berlin and a spokesman for the Berlin senate at the time said RWE put a price tag of more than 800 million euros on the stake.

The company is aiming to sell assets of up to 7 billion euros, including parts of its DEA oil and gas exploration unit, Czech gas transmission system NET4Gas and selected plant capacities.

