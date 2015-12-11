Wind turbines are pictured in RWE Offshore-Windpark Nordsee Ost in the North sea, 30 km from Helgoland, Germany, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

FRANKFURT RWE's (RWEG.DE) supervisory board unanimously approved the German utility's restructuring plan on Friday, paving the way for boss Peter Terium to pool its growth businesses and list part of them in an effort to bring in badly needed cash.

Germany's second-largest utility last week surprised markets by announcing plans to combine its renewables, networks and retail units into a separate entity and list about 10 percent of it at the end of next year.

The move was cheered by investors and analysts as a smart way to raise cash, but concerns remained over whether RWE's powerful municipal shareholders, which hold about 24 percent of the company, would approve the deal.

"This decision sends the clear signal that we have found our answer to the transformation of the energy system," Terium, who took over as RWE chief executive in 2012, said in a statement.

Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that the board was likely to approve the plans, adding that there was no alternative to respond to a prolonged crisis that forced larger peer E.ON (EONGn.DE) to come up with a similar restructuring last year.

The new unit, which will operate as a separate entity from April 1, will remain majority-owned by RWE in the long-term, meaning the group will not sell more than 49 percent.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and James Regan)