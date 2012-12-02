Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
BERLIN German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) is about to quit the Nabucco gas pipeline project and could sell its 16.1 percent stake in the scheme to fellow shareholder OMV (OMVV.VI), Focus reported, citing industry sources.
A possible deal to transfer RWE's stake to the Austrian energy company could still happen before the end of the year, the magazine said on Sunday.
RWE, Germany's No. 2 utility, said in May it was reviewing strategic requirements regarding the Nabucco project which would carry Caspian area gas over almost 4,000 km to Europe.
Ambitions of the project's consortium which also includes Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU through its gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz ROTGN.GX, have been tempered by anticipated cost overruns and possible overcapacity.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.