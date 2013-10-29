Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's No.2 utility, is looking for new ways to boost its renewable power business, including partnerships with investors, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
RWE plans to "develop new partnership models with financial investors" to fund renewable projects, according to the document.
Its technological focus has been on wind power, which is better suited to larger utilities due to its plant-sized parks and requires large investments.
RWE, along with other German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and EnBW (EBKG.DE), has been hit hard by a steep drop in wholesale power prices and a boom in renewables, which has driven conventional power plants into loss-making territory.
RWE, which is scheduled to report nine-month results on November 14, could not immediately be reached for comment.
RWE's "business of renewable energy will provide stable value contributions and remain the only area for growth investments", the document says.
The company will draw on capital from third parties largely through what it calls a "capital light" approach that reduces the burden on its own balance sheet, the document says.
Renewables account for just 4 percent of RWE's core earnings, compared with 12 percent at E.ON.
As a response to falling returns, RWE has been slashing investments, closing power plants and cutting jobs to turn its business around and lower a 35 billion euro ($48.2 billion) debt pile.
The group needs to cut more costs as earnings are set to drop dramatically, RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium was quoted as saying in a newspaper.
RWE will have to save more than the already planned 500 million euros at its power generation unit and will also need to reorganize its electricity sales business, Terium said, according to the paper.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.