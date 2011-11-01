Australian actor Ryan Kwanten arrives at the 21st annual Producers Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ryan Kwanten, Leslie Bibb and Amy Smart are starring in CBS Films thriller "7500," the studio announced Tuesday.

Takashi Shimizu ("The Grudge") is directing.

The movie is about a group of passengers who "encounter what appears to be a supernatural force while on a transpacific flight," according to CBS Films.

Kwanten ("True Blood") and Smart ("Crank") star as Brad and Pia Martin, a married couple who board Vista Pacific Flight 7500 for a trip to Japan. Bibb ("Zookeeper") plays a flight attendant who is involved "in a complicated and secret relationship," CBS says.

Greg Rosenberg wrote the script.

Taka Ichise, who produced Shimizu's "Grudge," is producing with Roy Lee ("The Ring").