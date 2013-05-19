Ryder System <R.N), a truck rental and supply chain management company, could see its shares rise as much as 20 percent, according to a Barron's report.

In its May 18 edition, Barron's said Ryder can capitalize on positive momentum in the truck leasing cycle.

An upswing in auto and housing sales have also helped some of Ryder's largest customers, like car makers Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and General Motors Co (GM.N) as well as flooring and carpet maker Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK.N), the report said.

Shares of Ryder are up around 25 percent this year. Shares closed Friday at $62.52.

"If they can get back to peak margins, the stock will be in the low 70s a year from now," Thomas Browne, a portfolio manager at Keeley Asset Management in Chicago, told Barron's.

