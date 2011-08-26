A logo of Swedish car manufacturer Saab is pictured in front of a Saab dealer in Vienna, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

STOCKHOLM Troubled Swedish carmaker Saab, owned by Dutch group Swedish Automobile NV SWAN.AS, is to apply for court protection from its creditors, public radio quoted sources as saying on Friday.

Amsterdam-listed Swedish Automobile said in a statement on Friday it was aware of the reports, and said it was "evaluating all available options."

Swedish Automobile shares, which tend to be volatile, fell as much as 21 percent after the media reports.

Saab, rescued from bankruptcy last year by Swedish Automobile as former owner General Motors Co (GM.N) prepared to shut it down, has struggled to raise funds to restart production, pay wages and settle suppliers' bills.

Public radio on Friday quoted what it called several different sources as saying the company would apply for court protection from creditors. It did not say when this would happen.

"Swedish Automobile is aware of certain reports in Swedish media related to a possible filing by Saab Automobile AB for a voluntary reorganization under Swedish law," the company said in a statement.

It said it was in discussions with several parties to secure short- and medium-term funding in order to restart and sustain production.

"In order to secure the continuity of Saab Automobile, Swan and Saab Automobile are evaluating all available options," it said.

If the company obtains a court creditor protection order, it would place it into a process of corporate restructuring.

Under this process, which Saab entered in 2009 after GM made clear its intention to cease funding the company and exited later that year, the company is granted temporary protection from creditors while an administrator and management seeks to restructure it into a viable business.

The company said on Friday that its first-half earnings report would be postponed from August 26 to August 31.

The Saab production line has been shut almost continuously since late April after suppliers with unpaid bills stopped providing parts. Saab says it has an agreement with some creditors but it has also said production will not start again until August 29 at the earlier.

Saab has lived hand-to-mouth since the start of the year after a sales shortfall last year left it short of cash.

Chief Executive Victor Muller has signed investment deals with Chinese car distributor Pangda (601258.SS) and carmaker Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. He has raised more than 100 million euros in loans and car sale agreements since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Simon Johnson in Stockholm, additional reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)