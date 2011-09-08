STOCKHOLM Saab said it was "not dead yet" after a Swedish court pushed the ailing carmaker closer to collapse by rejecting its application for protection from creditors.

The court decision could open the way for Saab itself, unions or creditors, to seek bankruptcy for a company where a chronic shortage of cash has halted production and left suppliers and workers unpaid.

Saab, which brought the application to win time for vital Chinese investment, said it would appeal the ruling and provide more information on Friday.

"We are not dead yet. We were not dead yesterday, we are definitely not dead today," news agency TT quoted Victor Muller, chief executive of Saab's owner Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS, as saying.

Muller told Reuters the court had rejected the application because it wanted more information about "the process for Chinese investors and the timing of funds."

He said Saab would submit those details as soon as possible. If the appeal was rejected "it would be a major setback. But we still have many ways of skinning the cat."

Muller declined to say what other financing options were being discussed.

The court set a deadline of September 29 for an appeal. A court spokeswoman said that while Saab had no court protection petitions for bankruptcy could be made.

The Vanersborg district court in western Sweden said it was "unclear how the company would be able to solve its liquidity crisis and continue operations."

Trading in Swedish Automobile's Amsterdam-listed shares has been suspended. Regulator AFM said the shares would remain suspended. It would decide after the company's statement on Friday whether to resume trade.

The IF Metall union said it was considering its course of action. Unions have said they could seek Saab's bankruptcy to activate a state scheme to pay wages.

"I had really hoped for a positive decision from the court. Saab and our members would have deserved some breathing space," said IF Metall head Stefan Lofven.

"If the company itself does not find another solution or seek to put itself into bankruptcy we could be forced to do so in the next few days," he added in a statement.

CHINESE PLANS

Saab, based in the western town of Trollhattan, was rescued from closure by General Motors Co (GM.N) in early 2010 by Amsterdam-listed Spyker Cars, which later changed its name to Swedish Automobile.

Trollhattan mayor Paul Akerlund said he still hoped for the best. "Of course, this is not a good thing. One hopes that in some way they can find a solution in the end. I'm not giving up," he told Reuters by telephone.

Swedish Automobile sought protection from creditors to stop them pushing Saab into bankruptcy and give it time to secure investment from Chinese car companies Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd (601258.SS) and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.

They have agreed to take a combined majority stake in the firm for a total of 245 million euros ($344 million) but the investments need official Chinese approval.

The court said it was not clear if this would be forthcoming and that Saab had only provided very general information about negotiations for other financing options.

The court said there was no reason to believe a new creditor protection process, known as a reconstruction, would work. Saab, when it was owned by General Motors, went through a reconstruction in 2009-2010.

Chinese authorities have in the past halted planned investments by Chinese companies.

This included Saab's failed deal with Hawtai Motor Group in May and Sichuan Tengzhong Heavy Industrial machinery's bid for GM's Hummer, which collapsed in 2010.

"They are more or less broke and now the company is in the hands of the unions," Tom Muller, analyst from Theodoor Gilissen in Amsterdam, said.

He said unions might wait a day or two to see if Muller could scrape together some cash before they seek bankruptcy.

($1 = 0.712 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Roberta Cowan, Mia Shanley, Anna Ringstrom and Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell and Elaine Hardcastle)