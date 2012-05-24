LONDON Strong growth in Africa and Latin America helped global brewer SABMiller SAB.L offset a fall in beer drinking in Europe and North America, as the Grolsch and Peroni maker beat forecasts with a 12 percent rise in full-year earnings.

The world's second biggest brewer earns 70 percent of its profit from fast-growing emerging markets, which helps insulate it from tough mature markets where hard-pressed consumers are economizing at the bar and drinking less beer at home.

The London-based brewer, which bought Foster's in December with its near-half share of the Australian beer market, was boosted by strong markets in Colombia and Peru in Latin America and in countries such as Tanzania and Zambia in Africa.

Chief executive Graham Mackay said on Thursday his group was seeing a two-speed world with Africa and Latin America the star performers, with Asia supportive and Europe, North America and Australia more difficult for various reasons.

"Europe is suffering from downtrading with the trends exacerbated by discounting, the U.S. economy is getting better but this is not being translated to the mainstream beer market, while the Australian market is not as stressed and the trend is slightly favorable," he told a results briefing.

He predicted more of the same for its 2012/13 year, with further growth for emerging markets and more modest rises in consumer spending in some mature markets. Input commodity costs were ticking higher, he said.

Mackay expected the cost of inputs, such as barley, glass, aluminum and energy, will see a mid-single digit percent rise this year after reporting a low-single digit increase. Cost cuts and price rises would hold profits margins steady with, perhaps, some improvement going forward, he said.

Jefferies analyst Dirk Van Vlaanderen said SABMiller was on track for another good year, adding he was encouraged by its forecast for similar growth trends in its emerging markets and summed up the results as giving a "positive outlook with manageable input cost inflation".

SABMiller shares were off 0.1 percent at 2,395 pence by 0800 GMT, having performed broadly in line with rival European food and drink stocks so far in 2012.

The brewer, which has expanded rapidly over the past two decades from its South African roots, reported adjusted earnings per share of 214.8 U.S. cents for its year to end-March, beating a company-compiled consensus of 209 cents.

It raised its year dividend 12 percent to 91 cents a share.

Revenue at the brewer which makes Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Castle beers, rose 11 percent to $31.4 billion and operating profit, or EBITA, was up 12 percent at $5.6 billion, while underlying annual beer volumes rose 3 percent.

Among its rivals, world No. 1 Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) has been upbeat about its two key markets of the United States and Brazil, while Europe-focused Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) and Heineken (HEIN.AS) have turned more positive after first-quarter trading despite tough trading in the euro zone region.

SABMiller faced criticism last month when it said Mackay would move up to become executive chairman, flying in the face of a British corporate governance code which says chief executives should not go on to become chairman.

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)