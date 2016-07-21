Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had agreed to a settlement with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR) that will permit ABI to proceed with its acquisition of SABMiller Plc SAB.L.
"The settlement requires ABI to divest SABMiller’s entire U.S. business – including SABMiller’s ownership interest in MillerCoors, the right to brew and sell certain SABMiller beers in the United States and the worldwide Miller beer brand rights. This settlement will prevent any increase in concentration in the U.S. beer industry," the Department said in a statement.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.