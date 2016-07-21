Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
BRUSSELS Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) said on Wednesday it welcomed the approval of its takeover of SABMiller SAB.L by the United States Department of Justice, and reaffirmed its intention to close the deal by the end of the year.
Anheuser-Busch said in a statement "it has entered into a consent decree with the United States Department of Justice, which clears the way for U.S. approval of its recommended combination with SABMiller".
"The company reaffirmed its expectation to close the global transaction in the second half of 2016," it added.
The Justice Department's antitrust division is expected to announce a settlement agreement later on Wednesday allowing the merger to proceed.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by David Evans)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.