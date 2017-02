The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Competition Tribunal will hold hearings over the proposed $100 billion-plus merger by brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev (ABI.BR) and SABMiller SAB.L in June, it said on Tuesday.

The hearings will take place from June 22 to 24. The merger won conditional approval from the Competition Commission last week and requires to be ratified by the Tribunal.

