JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog was on Tuesday granted a 15-day extension to complete its scrutiny of Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI.BR) planned $106 billion takeover of SABMiller SAB.L.

"The merging parties have agreed to an extension and the new deadline now is the fifth of May," said Competition Commission spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe.

