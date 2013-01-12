JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co 2020.SE (SAFCO) posted a 10.3 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profits, missing analyst forecasts, due to lower Urea prices, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

Safco, the affiliate of the world's biggest petrochemical company by market value, Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE, made 1.146 billion riyals in the three months ending on December 31 compared with 1.277 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to post on average a 3.4 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit.

"The decrease in the fourth quarter, 2012 compared to the same quarter last year is due to lower Urea prices," Safco said.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter fell by 7 percent to 1 billion riyals from 1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi)