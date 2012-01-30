LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - FilmDistrict has picked up the Sundance favorite "Safety Not Guaranteed," the company said Monday. It plans to release the movie this summer.

"Safety Not Guaranteed," directed by Colin Trevorrow and written by Derek Connolly, is about three magazine reporters who head out to interview a man who has placed a classified ad for a travel companion -- for time travel. The ad warns, "safety not guaranteed."

Jake M. Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Kristen Bell, Karan Soni and Mary Lynn Rajskub star.

Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub produced the film through their Big Beach Films. Stephanie Langhoff, Trevorrow and Connolly also produced. John Sloss and ICM negotiated the film sale.

"'Safety Not Guaranteed' struck a chord with all of us at FilmDistrict," Peter Schlessel, CEO of FilmDistrict, said in a statement. "We loved the theme of cynicism being defeated by hope and how we can try to connect that sentiment with an audience."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)