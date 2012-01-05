Shopping carts are lined up outside the local Safeway grocery store in Arvada, Colorado October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

AMSTERDAM Jan 5 Safeway Inc SWY.N said on Thursday it would sell 16 of its Philadelphia-area Genuardi's stores to Ahold AHLN.AS unit Giant Food Stores in a deal the buyer valued at $106 million.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co analyst Ajay Jain said the deal would be a positive for Safeway, in part because it would provide additional cash for share repurchases.

"This banner has been particularly problematic for (Safeway) following the Genuardi's acquisition in February 2001," Jain said in a client note. He said Safeway paid $530 million in cash for 39 Genuardi's stores.

"Genuardi's was the last of a series of questionable acquisitions" by Safeway -- particularly in the late 1990s, he said.

"While the sale of Genuardi's could signal a reversal of a major phase of consolidation from 10 to 15 years ago, it should be noted that Genuardi's was the smallest acquisition by (Safeway) over that period," Jain said.

Dutch retailer Ahold said it continues to explore growth opportunities in the United States, in Europe and in new areas.

Safeway said it also plans to close three Genuardi's stores and to sell the remaining eight Genuardi's stores, which it will continue to operate while it is working with potential buyers.

Shares in Safeway were up 1.4 percent at $21.35 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)