PARIS French aerospace and defense group Safran SA (SAF.PA) has given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for Italian engine maker Avio, French daily Les Echos reports.

Safran could also enlist the help of General Electric Co(GE.N) for a possible bid, the paper said.

Further details were not immediately available as Reuters received an advanced copy of the front page of Les Echos's Wednesday edition.

Safran declined to comment on the report.

In June, Safran shares rose sharply after a report it was ready to buy Avio, although a source familiar with the matter at the time dismissed the report.

Avio, based near Turin and with revenue of 1.75 billion euros last year, is majority owned by private equity group Cinven, while Italy's Finmeccanica SpA SIFI.MI owns a 15 percent stake.