The Logo of a Safran propulsion systems maker is pictured in Paris, France, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PARIS French aerospace group Safran (SAF.PA) on Monday reported a 4.1 percent drop in third-quarter sales, weighed down by changes in the pattern of engine deliveries for French combat jets and weaker demand for helicopter services after the grounding of Europe's Super Puma.

The partially state-owned French company also blamed the end of France's futuristic Felin infantry equipment programme for the decline in quarterly sales to 3.517 billion euros.

On a like for like basis, sales fell by 0.8 percent in the quarter and rose 3.8 percent in the first nine months. Analysts had on average predicted quarterly sales of 4.096 billion euros, according to a Reuters survey carried out by Inquiry Financial.

According to a consensus compiled by Safran itself, analysts were on average expecting sales of 4.017 billion euros.

"MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) was relatively weak in the third quarter," Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin told reporters.

Helicopter support revenues fell around 15 percent as oil firms cut flight hours due to weak oil prices and as the Airbus H225 Super Puma was grounded after an accident in April.

But revenues from spares for civil jet engine rose.

Safran co-produces the world's most-sold civil jet engine through its CFM International joint venture with General Electric (GE.N) and also produces engines for the Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) Rafale combat jet and other equipment.

Petitcolin said the LEAP engine being produced by CFM for Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) was on schedule.

He declined to be drawn on whether Safran would be interested in buying seats maker Zodiac Aerospace <ZODC.PA, whose shares rose following a deal by Rockwell Collins (COL.N) to buy rival interiors firm B/E Aerospace (BEAV.O).

Safran made an abortive effort to buy the smaller French company in 2010 and has been linked to Zodiac again in recent media reports, though sources have denied any bid interest.

"I will give you the same answer as before," Petitcolin said, asked whether Safran was interested in buying Zodiac.

"We don't comment on rumours and today we don't have anything else to say on this subject. Like everyone, we saw that there is this exclusive discussion in the U.S. between B/E and Rockwell Collins. It is a further stage in U.S. consolidation."

Asked how the tie-up to create a supplier with revenues of more than $8 billion might alter the sector, Petitcolin said, "I don’t expect any big changes in our aerospace world because of this merger ... in the coming months or even coming years. As of today, I don’t see any impact this deal would have on Safran."

Safran, which recently announced exclusive talks to sell its Morpho identity and security business to Advent International, said it was confirming its outlook for continuing operations in 2016, including full-year organic sales growth of 2-4 percent.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Laurence Frost and Jane Merriman)