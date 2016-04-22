PARIS France's Zodiac Aerospace said on Thursday it was "not for sale" after a report that larger French aerospace group Safran was considering making an offer.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported Safran was in the early stages of deliberating whether to make an offer that would create a major European supplier, and could still decide against such a move.

A spokesman for Zodiac Aerospace reiterated recent comments by the company's chief executive that it is "not for sale."

A spokeswoman for civil and military jet engine maker Safran said, "We never comment on market rumors".

Safran shares closed earlier up 1.5 percent at 62.68 euros, valuing it at 25.8 billion euros.

Zodiac rose 4.8 percent in a second day of gains after reporting lower seat production delays, in a respite from recent profit warnings. Its market value is 5.3 billion euros.

Safran has frequently been linked with Zodiac as suppliers combine technologies and after-sales services to support record aircraft production plans, but such a tie-up is also seen as fraught with difficulties.

Industry experts have said Safran is unlikely to revive interest in Zodiac, which is in the midst of recovering from what its management describes as a "crisis" over delays in its U.S. seat production plants.

Zodiac's swift response to the latest report suggests Safran may have to mount a hostile bid if it wants to buy the seats maker, a prospect which led it to halt a pursuit in 2010 when Zodiac's controlling families rejected Safran's approach.

Industry experts say Safran's partially state-owned structure weighs against making hostile offers, a tactic only rarely used in France and one which causes particular concerns in the country's close-knit and conservative defense sector.

In March, Zodiac Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati told analysts it would nonetheless consider any offer "that we consider to be in the interests of shareholders."

A group of French families controls some 23 percent of capital and 36 percent of voting rights in Zodiac under a shareholder pact. They have agreed to keep their shares under an agreement which is renewed each June, unless canceled.

Safran earlier agreed to sell its U.S.-based Morpho Detection business to UK's Smiths Group for an enterprise value of $710 million.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rob Stallard said Safran was not expected to use the cash for any significant M&A as it focuses on meeting ambitious jet engine production targets.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Andrew Roche and Cynthia Osterman)