Britain detects bird flu on premises in eastern England
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had detected bird flu on premises in eastern England during routine checks carried out following the confirmation of the virus at a nearby farm.
JOHANNESBURG One in five South African clinics are running short of life-saving HIV/AIDS drugs, affecting nearly half a million people and undermining the success of the world's largest treatment program, medical charities said on Thursday.
With about 6 million people infected with the virus - more than 10 percent of the population - South Africa carries the world's heaviest HIV/AIDS caseload and has around 2.5 million people taking antiretroviral (ARV) drugs daily.
However, the huge numbers are causing the system to creak, health researchers say.
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières surveyed more than 2,300 of South Africa's 3,800 public health facilities and found that one in five had either run short or run out of drugs in the previous three months.
Of the affected clinics, catering for 420,000 patients, 20 percent said they had had to turn away patients, putting the effectiveness of the ARV treatment plan at risk, MSF said.
"The sheer scale of the problem shows stock-outs to be one of the principal barriers to maintaining an effective treatment program," said Anele Yawa of the Treatment Action Campaign, an HIV/AIDS advocacy group that took part in the research.
The health ministry acknowledged some problems but said MSF was exaggerating the situation.
"When you are running a project as big as this, you're likely to have some challenges," said health ministry spokesman Joe Maila. "We accept there's a problem but the level at which they pitched it is an extreme over-exaggeration."
A year ago, South Africa awarded a $667 million two-year contract to pharmaceutical firms including Aspen Pharmacare, Abbott Laboratories and Adcock Ingram to supply HIV/AIDS medication.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had detected bird flu on premises in eastern England during routine checks carried out following the confirmation of the virus at a nearby farm.
MONROVIA The family of a Liberian Ebola nurse named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2014 wants to sue a hospital whose staff they say were too scared to treat her when she died of complications around childbirth.
WASHINGTON Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.