JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 - South African conglomerate Bidvest Group (BVTJ.J) turned down unsolicited bids for its food-service unit, saying on Thursday it will instead expand the business through acquisitions in Egypt, the Baltics and Chile.

Bidvest, one the country's biggest companies by revenue, appointed a committee last month to explore whether the proposals for its biggest unit would generate best value for shareholders.

The company, which did not give the values of the offers or say who they were from, said the review showed that the sale of the unit -- which analysts said would have probably fetched about $4 billion -- would not have benefited shareholders.

"The unsolicited proposals would not have optimized value nor (deliver) the strategic benefits that are likely to flow from the current Bidvest structure over the medium term," the company said in a statement.

Bidvest Chief Executive Officer Brian Joffe has long acknowledged that the unit, which supplies food to pubs, hotels and restaurants, needed to be separated from the rest of the group -- whose activities range from shipping to auto retailing -- as its true value was not fully reflected in the group's share price.

Investors had hoped that the takeover bids gave the industrial group an opportunity to ultimately spin off the business from the group.

Shares in the company fell as much as 4.2 percent to 148.50 rand, lagging a 1.5 percent fall in the Johannesburg blue chip Top-40 index .JTOPI.

"While it is slightly disappointing, I guess the rest of the group isn't quite at a scale they want it to be, to make that sort of de-merger compelling," said Mark Hodgson, an analyst at Avior Research.

With brands such as 3663 Wholesale and Deli XL, the food-service business contributed more than half of the group's sales of 58.4 billion rand ($8.2 billion) in the six months to the end of December.

Bidvest said it would instead expand the business with purchases in Egypt, the Baltics and Chile, where it has already signed purchase agreements.

"We see considerable opportunity and are well placed to pursue it, notably in the new geographies covered by the signing of memorandums of understanding," Joffe said.

An expansion into Chile would mark the group's entry into the fast-growing South American market, the company said, without giving any more details about the acquisitions.

Joffe told Reuters earlier this year the company was on the lookout for food services expansion opportunities in Latin America.

($1 = 7.073 South African Rand)

(Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Marius Bosch and David Holmes)