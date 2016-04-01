PRETORIA South Africa's finance minister said on Friday the Constitutional Court ruling ordering President Jacob Zuma to reimburse the state part of the money spent on improving his private residence showed that government institutions were functional.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan also told a news conference that the current tough economic environment in South Africa required national cohesion.

"It requires all role players to understand what national interest is; and to put that as the primary and most important thing that we need to protect so that ... we can inspire confidence in this economy," Gordhan said.

