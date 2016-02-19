South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks in Parliament in Cape Town, in this file picture taken February 26, 2014. Gordhan must juggle the conflicting demands of voters and credit rating agencies next week in his first budget since he returned to the post,... REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's finance minister will pull out all the stops in his upcoming budget to reassure ratings agencies the country will repay its debts promptly and avoid any credit downgrades, a Reuters poll found.

Pravin Gordhan is expected to announce on Wednesday plans to bring the budget deficit down to 3.0 percent of gross domestic product in three years, starting by narrowing it to 3.5 percent in the fiscal year beginning in April.

For 2017/18 he is expected to target a deficit of 3.3 percent, followed by 3.0 percent in 2018/19.

Gordhan will have to juggle the conflicting demands of the credit rating agencies with voters next week in his first budget since returning to the post, charged with restoring confidence in the nation's economic management.

"He is expected to seek at all costs to avoid further sovereign credit rating downgrades," said Annabel Bishop, economist at Investec Securities.

Fitch and Standard and Poor's have South Africa on BBB-, just a step into investment grade, and any further cut would label them as junk status. The third main ratings agency, Moody's, rates South Africa at Baa2, two notches above junk.

"It is not a one budget task, but will stretch over the next three years at least as the rating agencies worry about fiscal sustainability for an economy which has shown a marked downward growth trajectory as it failed to prioritize economic growth," Bishop said.

However, this will be a particularly tough budget to balance in the face of global and local challenges - from waning demand for exports from China to the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States to the worst local drought in a century.

All have contributed to lower confidence, especially after President Jacob Zuma unexpectedly sacked previous finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December and replaced him with the relatively unknown David van Rooyen, before then recalling Gordhan to his old job.

Still, the minister has less wiggle room compared to Nene's October medium term budget that predicted 1.7 percent growth this year. He will probably need to almost half that expectation, hurting revenues.

Reuters polls expect growth to come in at 0.9 percent this year and 1.5 percent next. [ECILT/ZA]

Another risk expected to derail budget consolidation is the quicker-than-expected inflation outlook, eroding the real value of spending. The government had a 2015 assumption of 6.2 percent average inflation, but Reuters polls expect it at 6.4 percent.

