South Africa is contemplating a carbon tax to reduce its carbon footprint. Below are some details on South Africa's emissions profile and the proposed tax.

EMISSIONS:

* South Africa is among the world's top 20 emitters of CO2.

* The power sector, largely dependent on coal-fired power plants, accounts for 48 percent of its estimated emissions.

* Other heavy emitters are petrochemicals group Sasol, the metals and transport sectors.

* South Africa has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 34 percent by 2020 from business as usual. It says that, with the right international aid, its emissions could peak between 2020-25, plateau for a decade and then decline in absolute terms from about 2035.

THE TAX:

The government has proposed three options for a carbon tax:

1. A direct tax on actual measured carbon dioxide emissions

2. A fossil fuel input tax based on carbon content

3. An output tax on products generated from fossil fuels

THE ARGUMENTS

* The state argues a tax would induce industries and other consumers to reduce their carbon footprint.

* The government has said that a tax imposed directly on all measured emissions of CO2 seemed "most appropriate."

* The state said a tax of 75 rand ($9) per tonne of CO2, rising to around 200 rand/tonne, would be "feasible and appropriate"

* The Treasury said it would consider sector specific tax reductions and exemptions to protect the competitiveness of key industries, although these would be temporary.

THE NEXT STEP:

* November 2011: The Treasury plans to publish a draft policy paper for comment, taking into account comments from industry, environmentalists, civil society groups and analysts.

Source: Treasury Carbon Tax Discussion Paper, Reuters ($1 = 8.021 South African Rand)

(Compiled by Agnieszka Flak)