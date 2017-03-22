FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Sinopec is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

CAPE TOWN Chevron Global Energy (CVX.N) confirmed on Wednesday that it had signed a sales and purchase agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's Sinopec (0386.HK) (600028.SS) for Chevron's assets in South Africa and Botswana.

Chevron said in a statement the deal hinged on regulatory approval. Sinopec said earlier on Wednesday it has agreed to pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent in Chevron's South Africa assets and unit in neighbor Botswana, securing its first refinery on the continent.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)