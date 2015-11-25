Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved a merger between London-based spirit maker Diageo (DGE.L) and local firm Brandhouse Beverages.
The competition watchdog approved the deal on condition that the new entity, to trade as DHN in South Africa, replaced most of the 451 jobs that would be shed by Brandhouse as a result of the merger.
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.