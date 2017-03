PRETORIA South Africa's 2014 election has given the ruling ANC government a mandate to pursue "inclusive economic growth and job creation," President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

Zuma addressed the nation following the release of the official results of South Africa's fifth post-apartheid polls, in which his African National Congress won just over 62 percent.

