JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) said on Sunday it had rescued 389 miners at its Kusasalethu mine and that the underground fire there had been contained.

Spokeswoman Charmane Russell said "there were no casualties or injuries reported at this stage". Harmony earlier said 487 employees were underground when the blaze began.

