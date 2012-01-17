* U.S. in talks with suppliers and consumers on Iran

* Energy official says sufficient spare capacity available

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 The United States has been working with oil producers to ensure global supplies flow smoothly and ease concerns about a cut-off of crude from Iran, which faces tougher sanctions for its suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons, a senior official said on Tuesday.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Daniel Poneman also said Washington had been in talks with all oil importers to find alternatives to Iranian supply and would work to avoid any price shocks.

Countries such as South Korea, the world's fifth-largest oil importer, have warned they would find it difficult to replace Iranian supplies, and many have been concerned that sanctions pressure could lead to higher oil prices.

"We are working with oil producing nations and oil consuming nations to study ways in which we can make sure that as countries reduce their purchases of Iranian oil, that the weight of that burden falls on Iran, not on the rest of the world," Poneman told journalists.

"The idea is to do this in a manner that does not hurt the growth of any of our countries," he said.

Major importers of Iranian oil were long loath to embargo the lifeblood of Iran's economy because of fears this would send oil prices rocketing at a time they could least afford it due to debt and deficit crises and high unemployment.

But strong momentum for oil sanctions has been created by a U.N. watchdog report, which said Iran appeared to have worked on designing an atom bomb.

A law signed by President Barack Obama on New Year's Eve would freeze out of the U.S. financial system any institution dealing with Iran's central bank, which processes the country's oil revenues.

"We have worked very hard with producer nations ... to ensure that the market is well supplied, and all the indications that we have suggest that is in fact the case," Poneman said.

He said there was sufficient additional capacity available in the market to make up for cuts in Iranian supply.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and the only producer with significant spare capacity, said on Monday it could lift its output at a moment's notice.

Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours this week they would suffer consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian crude.

As for another trouble spot, Poneman said he was encouraged by the dialogue in Nigeria meant to avoid a repeat of the violent protests that shook Africa's biggest oil producer last week.

"Nigeria remains a very important, significant producer on the world stage, and that production is a very important part of the supply/demand equation," he said.

Poneman was in South Africa for talks between the two states meant to spur co-operation in the energy sector. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Jane Baird)