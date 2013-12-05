People listen to a radio as South African President Jacob Zuma announces the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Houghton, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa and the world have lost "a colossus and epitome of humility, equality, justice and peace" with the death of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, the ruling African National Congress said on Friday.

"His life gives us the courage to push forward for development and progress towards ending hunger and poverty," it said in a statement.

