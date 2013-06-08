Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
JOHANNESBURG Nelson Mandela is able to breathe by himself after being admitted to hospital for a recurrent respiratory infection and that is a positive sign, a spokesman for South Africa's presidency said on Saturday.
The 94-year-old former South African president and anti-apartheid hero was admitted to hospital early on Saturday after battling the infection for a few days.
"What I am told by doctors is that he is breathing on his own and I think that is a positive sign," presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj said. "Madiba is a fighter and at his age, as long as he is fighting, he will be fine," Maharaj said, referring to Mandela by his clan name.
(Reporting by Shafiek Tassiem; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.