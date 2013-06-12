A photograph of U.S. President Barack Obama meeting former South African president Nelson Mandela is seen at Mandela's office at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A general view shows the desk of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Framed pictures hang in the office of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Books are pictured in former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela's office at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Awards given to former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela are pictured at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Postal workers push their bicycles past media trucks outside a Pretoria hospital where former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated June 12, 2013. Mandela's condition remained unchanged at 'serious but stable', a government spokesman told local radio on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police keep watch as security is stepped up outside a Pretoria hospital where former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated June 12, 2013. Mandela's condition remained unchanged at 'serious but stable', a government spokesman told local radio on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A boy walks to school, which is 30 km (18 miles) away from the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela's in Qunu, in Mthatha June 12, 2013. Mandela's condition remained unchanged at 'serious but stable', a government spokesman told local radio on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A man herds cattle near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former South African president Nelson Mandela chats with Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown (not pictured) during a meeting at his hotel in central London, in this June 24, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files \

Geese swim by a dam near the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu, June 12, 2013. Mandela's condition remained unchanged at 'serious but stable', a government spokesman told local radio on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A framed photograph of former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela shaking hands with former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan (R) is seen on Mandela's desk at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Ndaba Mandela, one of former South African President Nelson Mandela's grandsons, arrives at a Pretoria hospital where Nelson Mandela is being treated June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A child holds a card, with a message of support written in it, for former South African President Nelson Mandela outside his home in Johannesburg, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Children examine stones, with messages of support written on them, for former South African President Nelson Mandela outside his home in Johannesburg, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Children examine stones, with messages of support written on them, for former South African President Nelson Mandela outside his home in Johannesburg, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A dance group runs to rehearsal near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Police keep watch as Ndaba Mandela (R), one of former South African President Nelson Mandela's grandsons, arrives at a Pretoria hospital where Nelson Mandela is being treated June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zenani Mandela (R), daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, arrives with unidentified family members at a Pretoria hospital where Nelson Mandela is being treated June 12, 2013. Nelson Mandela is 'responding better to treatment' for a lung infection, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela was responding better to treatment in hospital on Wednesday morning after a "difficult last few days", South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said.

Mandela, South Africa's first black president, was rushed to a Pretoria hospital on Saturday in a "serious but stable" condition suffering from a recurring lung infection. He was spending a fifth day under the care of its doctors.

"We are very happy with the progress that he is now making," Zuma said in a speech to parliament.

"We urge South Africans and the international community to continue to keep President Mandela and the medical team in their thoughts and prayers," he told parliamentarians who burst into applause.

Mandela's condition has reinforced a creeping realization among South Africa's 53 million people that they will one day have to say goodbye to the father of the "Rainbow Nation" that he tried to forge from the ashes of apartheid.

The 94-year-old has received visits from family members including his wife Graca Machel and former wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

His family issued a statement saying they were happy with the care he was receiving and hopeful he would recover.

"We are particularly honored to have received the many prayers and messages from South Africans at large as well as the global community," grandson Mandla said outside the family home in Johannesburg.

It was 49 years to the day since Mandela was sentenced for sabotage and conspiring to overthrow the white-minority government.

Mandela has a history of lung problems dating back to his time on the wind-swept Robben Island prison camp near Cape Town.

He was released in 1990 and went on to serve as president from 1994 to 1999.

(Additional reporting by David Dolan and Peroshni Govender; Editing by Andrew Heavens)