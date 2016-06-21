South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand extended three days of gains against the dollar on Tuesday, as cautious optimism that Britons would vote to stay in the European Union kept global risk appetite intact.

By 0701 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was trading at 14.8200 versus the greenback, up slightly from its New York close of 14.8470.

The currency had hit 14.7600, adding to Monday's strong gains, as investors bet that a June 23 referendum would not result in Britain leaving the EU.

Charts show that sustained rand gains could see the currency pair target support at about 14.4500.

"Last night's close below the 200 day moving average is positive for the rand and as long as it doesn’t now trade back above 15.15/20 I think we are still due further rand strength," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

"A break of the June 8 lows of 14.65 will most likely lead to further dollar losses to at least 14.45," he said, referring to the date that Fitch affirmed South Africa's investment grade credit rating.

Government bonds however pulled back slightly from Monday's seven-week highs. The yield on the 2026 benchmark ZAR186= rose 2 basis points to 9.02 percent.

The bourse opened slightly softer, with the Top-40 .JTOPI and All-share .JALSH indexes each dipping 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Louise Ireland)