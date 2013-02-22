Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
JOHANNESBURG The Women's League of South Africa's ruling ANC party said it was disappointed that a court on Friday granted Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius bail in a case where he faces charges of murdering his girlfriend.
"For now we will abide by the rules of law in this country but honestly we are saddened because women are being killed in this country," said ANC Women's league spokeswoman Jacqui Mofokeng.
The league has staged protests outside the Pretoria court during the week-long bail hearing, saying Pistorius has been receiving preferential treatment because of his fame and holding banners reading "Rot in jail."
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.