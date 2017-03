PRETORIA South Africa's state prosecuting authority has not yet decided whether to appeal against Oscar Pistorius' conviction for culpable homicide, spokesman Nathi Mncube said on Tuesday.

Pistorius was sentenced to a five-year jail term for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp last year. The sentence follows his conviction last month for culpable homicide, the local equivalent of manslaughter.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)