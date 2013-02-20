Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
PRETORIA A South African police investigator said on Wednesday he wants to charge global track star Oscar Pistorius with a weapons law violation after unlicensed .38 caliber ammunition was found in his home.
Pistorius is facing a bail hearing on a charge of murdering his girlfriend at his home.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
(This story was corrected to remove reference to the handgun)
KADUNA, Nigeria Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja's airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital's air traffic but lacks capacity.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.