Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
Here are some facts on South African athlete Oscar Pistorius.
* Born on November 22, 1986, in Johannesburg.
* Born without fibulas, he has both legs amputated below the knees before turning one-year-old.
* After learning to walk on prosthetic legs, Pistorius becomes a sportsman in high school. He turns to sprint training in 2003 after suffering a serious knee injury playing rugby.
* Running on carbon fiber prosthetic blades, earning him the nickname 'Blade Runner', Pistorius becomes Paralympic gold medalist and world record holder over 200m a year later.
* In January 2008, he is banned from running against able-bodied athletes by the IAAF, who deem his blades to provide an unfair advantage. Four months later the Court for Arbitration for Sport rules he is eligible to compete in IAAF-sanctioned events. Caps year by winning three golds at Summer Paralympics in Beijing.
* Selected for South Africa's London Games team and in August 2012 becomes the first double amputee to compete on the track at an Olympic Games, finishing second in his men's 400m heat, but fails to make the final. He also anchors the relay team to eighth place in the London final.
* Carries the flag for South Africa at the opening ceremony of the London Paralympic Games and wins two gold medals.
* Arrested and charged with murder after firing four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home on February 14, 2013.
(Compiled by Peter Rutherford in Singapore)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.