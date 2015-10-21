Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
JOHANNESBURG The mother of slain model Reeva Steenkamp said on Wednesday she had no "feelings of revenge" toward South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who was released into house arrest this week just under a year into his five-year jail term.
The disgraced track star, who was found guilty of culpable homicide for firing four shots through a locked bathroom door that hit Steenkamp, will be confined to his uncle Arnold's home in a suburb of the capital, Pretoria.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.