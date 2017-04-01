FILE PHOTO - South Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan holds a copy of an intelligence report that President Jacob Zuma used as justification to fire him, during a media briefing at their offices in Pretoria, South Africa, March 31,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG The treasurer general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), one of the party's highest-ranking officials, said on Saturday he had "reservations" about this week's cabinet reshuffle that saw Pravin Gordhan ousted as finance minister.

"I have my reservations on the process followed and the manner in which this cabinet reshuffle was done," Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

President Jacob Zuma's sacking of the widely-respected Gordhan shook South African markets on Friday, undermining his authority and threatening to split the ANC that has governed since the end of apartheid.

