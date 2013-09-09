JOHANNESBURG South African petrochemicals company Sasol (SOLJ.J) reported a 25 percent increase in full-year earnings on Monday, boosted by higher synthetic fuel production and a weaker rand.

Headline earnings per share for the year to end-June totaled 52.62 rand, from 42.28 rand a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes some one-time items.

Sasol, South Africa's largest company by revenue, said it took 5.6 billion rand ($558.49 million) of impairments related to its wax expansion project and the value of its stake in the Arya Sasol Polymer Company, which has since been sold.

The world's top maker of motor fuels from coal said production volumes of synthetic fuels increased by 4 percent to 7.4 million tons, while revenue was boosted by a 14 percent weakening of the rand-dollar exchange rate.

While Sasol's synthetic fuels business remains its primary revenue driver, the company has increasingly diversified into chemicals and gas and clean-energy projects, to align itself with the global trend toward cleaner energy.

It plans to spend up to $14 billion building the first U.S. commercial plant that will turn natural gas into liquid fuels.

A final cash dividend of 13.30 rand was declared, bringing the total dividend to 19 rand.

($1 = 10.0270 South African rand)

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by David Dolan)