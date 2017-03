JOHANNESBURG South African state weapons firm Denel said two of its staff were killed in an attack on Wednesday on the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

A spokeswoman for South Africa's largest manufacturer of defense equipment said the identity of the workers was not yet known.

"We have sent someone to Somalia to inform us from the ground," Vuyelwa Qinga said.

(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)