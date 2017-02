JOHANNESBURG A transport workers strike in South Africa has affected production at General Motors' manufacturing plant in the east coast city of Port Elizabeth, the company said on Friday.

"We do have a contingency plan in place which is enabling us to continue to build vehicles but not at our normal production levels," he said in a statement, adding that further disruptions were anticipated should the two-week long strike continue.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)