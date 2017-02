JOHANNESBURG Shares in Anglo American Platinum rose more than 3 percent on Friday after the company said it had dismissed around 12,000 illegally striking workers at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa.

By 1325 GMT (0915), shares in the company lost some of the gains but were still up 1.88 percent at 401.66 rand, after earlier hitting 407.60 rand.

